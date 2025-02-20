Egypt’s tourism sector is ramping up efforts to achieve the Ministry of Tourism’s 2030 vision, targeting an annual capacity of 30 million tourists and generating $30bn in revenue.

This ambitious goal is being pursued through strategic expansions in hotel capacity across the country’s cities and governorates.

As part of these efforts, U Hotels Management and Tourism Development has inaugurated its latest property, XU San Stefano, a luxury beachfront hotel in Alexandria’s prestigious San Stefano district. The first phase of the hotel includes 40 suites, complemented by premium amenities such as the Al Fayrouz Restaurant, a modern reception area, a coffee shop, and a private 100-meter stretch of Mediterranean coastline.

Ehab El Gendy, Chairperson of U Tourism Development and Vice Chairperson of Marseilia Beach, highlighted that XU San Stefano is designed to offer a high-end hospitality experience with diverse accommodation options. He also revealed plans to expand the hotel’s capacity by 50%, adding 40 more rooms within the next six months.

El Gendy emphasized that the opening of XU San Stefano reinforces Alexandria’s position on Egypt’s tourism development map, further establishing the city as a prime Mediterranean destination.

