While United Arab Emirates is ranked #1 among the most watched travel destinations in 2024, Dubai is the most popular city on TikTok, with over 29.7 million posts, followed by London with over 10.3 million posts, revealed new data from travel experts at Bounce.

Bounce based its findings on data from TikTok, a platform where 46% of Gen Z travellers – with more than 38% polled – draw their inspiration from. With over 1 billion monthly active users, TikTok is set to quickly become one of the most popular social media apps in the world.

TikTok is the new tool for travel inspiration for those deciding on their next city break, planning a short break after finishing university, or mapping out a multi-destination trip in a new country.

Trending Destinations

Dubai

Dubai is popular among young travellers as it offers a luxurious lifestyle being home to the second-most-highest number of five-star hotels in the world. One of the most popular hotels is the ocean-themed Atlantis, The Palm, which boasts over 1,500 rooms and amazing views of the Dubai skyline.

It is also home to the world’s largest waterpark and the Lost Chambers Aquarium.

London

In second place is London, with over 10.3 million posts on TikTok. The capital of the United Kingdom (UK), is one of the most-visited cities in Europe, attracting over 18 million visitors every year. London has many famous landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, the London Eye, and four World Heritage Sites.

Paris

The third most popular city on TikTok is Paris, with over 8.8 million posts. The city is the capital of France and is home to over 2.1 million people. It is an ideal place to visit for those who like to travel sustainably, as it has one of the world’s most sustainable transportation systems and it is one of only two cities to have received the Sustainable Transport Award twice.

Istanbul

In fourth place is Istanbul, with over 8.1 million posts on TikTok. The city is the largest in Turkey and is also the most populous city in Europe. Despite not being the country’s official capital, it is considered to be Turkey’s economic, cultural, and historic capital. In 2010, Istanbul was crowned the European Capital of Culture.

New York

The fifth most popular city on TikTok is New York, with over 7.2 million posts. The city, which is commonly known as ‘The Big Apple’ or ‘The City That Never Sleeps’, is the most populous in the U.S., with approximately 8.5 million people living there. It is made up of five boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.

