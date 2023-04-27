Riyadh - Diriyah Company is scheduled to participate in the Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai as part of its efforts to highlight the status of the historical Diriyah city as a future cultural and tourist destination and as part of partnerships that have been announced with global leaders in the hospitality sector.



The historic city of Diriyah began receiving tourists from around the world upon opening At-Turaif District, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Bujairi Terrace, where the finest dining destinations can be found in December 2022, which highlights the city's capabilities in tourism and hospitality with 38 confirmed hotel partnerships.



Through its representatives, Diriyah will participate in several panel discussions at the conference accompanying the Arabian Travel Market 2023 exhibition, which will address several important subjects, including the Kingdom's leadership in sustainable development, tourism, and economic growth, and will showcase its efforts to harness green growth initiatives and tourism in realizing positive changes in the sector.



The company focuses on protecting, preserving, and celebrating the Kingdom's history by transforming the Diriyah area into one of the world's most attractive cultural tourist destinations.