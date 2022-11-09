ABU DHABI - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with WebBeds, one of the world’s leading providers of accommodation and ground product distribution services to the travel industry.

The strategic partnership, which was announced at this week’s World Travel Market (WTM) 2022, will help drive awareness of Abu Dhabi among WebBeds’ network of travel agents and partners.

Through a series of webinars, roadshows and trade fam trips, the partnership will educate travel agents about Abu Dhabi by showcasing the inspiring, exciting and restorative experiences that can be enjoyed during a visit.

The new strategic partnership with WebBeds will pave the way for the two entities to work together to increase WebBed’s product portfolio and inform its trade professionals about Abu Dhabi’s unique blend of experiences and events on offer for travellers throughout the year.

With an action-packed calendar of 180 events, including the debut of The Lion King stage show in the Middle East, and the biggest impressionist art exhibition outside of Europe at Louvre Abu Dhabi, there has never been a better time to visit the UAE capital.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with WebBeds, which will enable us to showcase Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as an all-in-one destination with year-round experiences that inspire, excite and restore. Collaborations with key partners unlock global markets and this one will allow us to connect with WebBeds’ valued travel agencies and product management network to welcome more visitors each year.”

Amr Ezzeldin, WebBeds President – Middle East and Africa, said, “We’re pleased to be working with DCT Abu Dhabi on this exciting partnership that allows us to engage our global travel trade partner network to promote the emirate and all it has to offer to international travellers. We’ve been amazed to discover the diverse range of experiences the destination has to offer tourists and can’t wait to get to work promoting these experiences and driving awareness of what is possible in Abu Dhabi.”