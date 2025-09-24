As Dubai’s hospitality sector prepares for an influx of international visitors during the final quarter of the year, Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing homegrown hospitality brands, is rolling out a series of operational upgrades, guest experiences, and technology enhancements designed to meet the rising demand and elevate service standards across its portfolio.

With major events such as GITEX Global and Cityscape drawing tens of thousands of visitors to the city, Central Hotels & Resorts is aligning its offerings to support both leisure and business travellers.

The group reports that its current bookings are running approximately 20% ahead of last year’s pace, a clear indicator of Dubai’s robust tourism momentum.

The group has made significant investments in staff training and development, ensuring its team is well-prepared to deliver exceptional service during the busiest period of the year.

This includes upskilling staff in guest engagement, raising service standards, and empowering team members to take proactive ownership of guest satisfaction.

Several high-performing employees have also been promoted into leadership roles across operations, ensuring both continuity and excellence in delivering seamless guest experiences.

Abdulla Al Ansari, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager, explained, “Our focus this quarter is on creating a balance between efficiency and personalised service. We’ve trained and empowered our teams to anticipate guest needs, respond swiftly, and create moments of delight throughout their stay. From the enhanced dining experiences at Royal Grill Bar and The Palm to the new Choi Terrace, every initiative is designed with the guest in mind. Even during peak season, we want each guest to feel valued, comfortable, and at home.”

In line with its forward-thinking approach, Central Hotels & Resorts has completed renovations and upgrades to key food and beverage outlets, and introduced new premium in-room amenities, reflecting the group’s commitment to comfort, luxury, and attention to detail.

Business travellers and event attendees also benefit from flexible check-in and check-out options, expanded lobby business areas, and high-speed connectivity, enabling a seamless combination of productivity and relaxation.

Looking ahead, Central Hotels & Resorts is integrating new technologies to streamline guest experiences. All restaurants are transitioning to QR code menus and payment systems, while a live chat function and direct request capabilities allow guests to access services and explore Dubai’s attractions with ease.

The upcoming season will also see the launch of a signature entertainment program, highlighted by “Saturday Vibes”, a weekly event featuring live DJs, themed dining experiences, and an upbeat social atmosphere. Seasonal menus and rotating F&B concepts across the portfolio will ensure fresh and memorable experiences for every guest.

“Dubai is entering one of its most dynamic tourism periods in recent years, and Central Hotels & Resorts is fully committed to supporting this growth. Our strategy is simple yet comprehensive: deliver operational excellence, create personalised experiences, and embrace innovation at every touchpoint. By doing so, we ensure that our guests—whether visiting for business, leisure, or special events—enjoy the very best Dubai has to offer, all while feeling genuinely cared for,” concluded Al Ansari. -TradeArabia News Service

