Huawei’s AppGallery has partnered with Rehlat, a travel booking platform that enables users in the Middle East region to seamlessly plan a journey, to help consumers navigate the travel scene.

The tech giant is committed to building a fully connected intelligent world through edge-cutting products and rewarding campaigns in collaboration with notable brands, such as Rehlat. AppGallery recently concluded a joint social media contest with Rehlat.

Users downloading the travel planning application via AppGallery had the opportunity to win Huawei devices, including a brand new Huawei P50 Pro – the latest addition to Huawei’s P Series product line.

Abdul Hassan, Strategic Alliances and Partnership lead at Rehlat, said: “We always welcome great technology and products that enhance travel. Our platform users have shown great affinity to the Huawei ecosystem of products, and we believe this partnership will boost our product offerings, helping us reach new consumer markets. Such associations reinforce consumer trust and encourage their love for travel.”

Lu Geng, Vice President of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development, said: “Digital experiences are vital to winning bookings from the new generation of digital-native travellers. At AppGallery, we focus on enhancing online experiences for our customers to make travel planning even more convenient. Our teams work around the clock to offer customers unparalleled choice, and our partnership with Rehlat reinforces this promise, creating a stronger relationship with customers.”

AppGallery is a smart application marketplace available in more than 170 countries and regions, offering over 580 million monthly active users and over 5.4 million registered developers across the globe. The marketplace provides users access to an impressive array of apps like Rehlat that facilitates seamless travel planning and coordination.

