The AlUla Festival for Recreation and Relaxation has kicked off offering yoga classes and lessons, dialogues and meditation sessions as well as sound and music therapy.

The launch of the festival came with the opening of the “Five Senses Sanctuary” which was designed for this event among the rocks of the ancient mountains of the Kingdom of Dadan in Saudi Arabia, in the presence of the celebrities in the field of wellness and human development, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The launch of the activities of the 10-day sanctuary included the presence of the spokeswoman for women's rights, Manal Rostom, who shared her experiences with the audience.

The famous acro yoga expert Chelsea Kauai from Hawaiian Islands gave a presentation accompanied by her colleague Nicholas Coleridge.

The event was also attended by Dylan Werner, the speaker, health expert and yoga teacher.

Werner who is the world-renowned self-professional offered classes and lessons to the resort’s visitors, while Artistic Yoga CEO Manish Paul gave a lesson in the traditional art of “Hatha” yoga, while Khaled Nahfawi, the Saudi instructor and expert of advanced Yoga and Meditation provided a session of a sound therapy.

As for Valentina Advira, she provided lessons in the art of playing the metal drum.

The Chief Destination Marketing Officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla, Philip Jones, said that the event will be held annually as part of "AlUla Moments" Festival schedule.

The festival’s activities included the second edition of the Eco Trail AlUla race, as well as the event of sports and music to be held on March 23, where visitors can visit the "Sadhu Sanctuary", "AlfaOne Retreat" and "Moments Park" until the end of March 2022.

