Mubasher: AI is becoming a key tool for travelers planning trips to the Middle East, with nearly six in 10 have used AI for travel planning and with 21% using it before their most recent trip, according to a recent report by Tourism Economics on behalf of Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

With the growth of AI adoption, it is expected to play an increasing role in delivering personalized recommendations and booking experiences for tech-savvy travelers. Moreover, travel firms are harnessing AI to enhance customer service and drive economic impact.

The report further indicated that 60% of travelers in the UAE trust AI to plan every aspect of their trips, compared to 48% of travelers in other countries, with this figure predicted to rise as technology becomes more embedded into consumer habits.

On the other hand, the rise of AI in the business events (MICE) sector is delivering significant gains in efficiency and insight, with the global meetings and events industry set to reach $945 billion in 2025 and projected to exceed $2.30 trillion by 2032, the need for scalable, intelligent tools has never been greater.

Data-led personalization is now critical to driving attendee engagement and loyalty, with AI helping to automate sourcing, translate content in real time, and generate tailored event experiences.

Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, Danielle Curtis, said: “When it comes to travel and tourism innovations, the most effective technologies are those that amplify human interactions, improve efficiency and respond directly to customer needs.”

Curtis concluded: “The industry has a shared commitment to responsible innovation by placing people at the centre of every technology solution.”

