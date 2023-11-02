ABU DHABI: AD Ports Group has announced the official start of the 2023-2024 cruise season with the arrival of the cruise ship “Crystal Symphony” docking at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.

This upcoming cruise season promises significant growth with Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal slated for 126 calls, starting on 1st November. Additionally, Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach is set to host 63 calls, having welcomed the first on 31st October. Notably, nine of these calls will be maiden voyages, signalling ships making their inaugural visit to Abu Dhabi.

Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Cruise Business, AD Ports Group, said, “We are excited to announce the official start of cruise season here in Abu Dhabi with the arrival of Crystal Symphony. Last season, Zayed Port emerged as the busiest cruise port in the region; a testament to Abu Dhabi's position as a premier tourist destination, and the exceptional infrastructure that effortlessly accommodates the region's largest vessels. We remain dedicated to partnering with cruise lines to elevate Abu Dhabi’s global cruise destination standing.”

In alignment with the Group’s commitment to bolster Abu Dhabi's event calendar, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal is poised to receive over 7,000 visitors during Formula 1 Abu Dhabi, providing them with world-class hospitality.

Abu Dhabi Cruise business, part of the Ports Cluster, has expanded its operations to the Red Sea with the successful inauguration of the Aqaba Cruise Terminal, in January 2023.

In the 2022- 2023 season, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal recorded over 600,000 visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi, with more than 82,000 passengers starting their journey from Abu Dhabi. The first quarter of 2023 was particularly strong with 363,494 visitors and 120 calls recorded compared to Q1 of 2022, which saw 89,953 visitors and 60 calls. Passenger volumes for Q1 2023 surpassed the number of visitors accommodated for the full year of 2022 by more than 37 percent.

Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal was launched in December 2015, providing a well-located base for cruise-liner passengers, enabling them to explore and experience the UAE capital. The Cruise Terminal is furnished with restaurants, retail outlets, duty-free shops, Etihad Airline check-in, and baggage storage.



