Eid package enquiries by UAE residents has revealed a significant surge of 40% this year compared to 2023, according to musafir.com, the UAE's leading travel management company.

The 2024 Eid and Ramadan travel trends showcase a dynamic shift in travel preferences and behaviours among UAE residents. From extended family getaways to emerging solo adventures, the travel landscape is evolving to cater to diverse traveler aspirations, reveal dynamic travel trends reported by musafir.com.

Travel trends breakdown

• Extended Vacation Trends: Many travellers are now choosing longer 7 to 10-day holiday packages, strategically aligning their trips with school spring breaks, enhancing the holiday experience for families.

• Solo vs Family vs Friends Travel: A significant majority, accounting for 60%, prefer to travel with family during the Eid break. Solo travel constitutes a modest 6%, while approximately 10-12% opt for trips with friends.

• Exploration of New and Exotic Destinations: In addition to traditional destinations, travellers are showing interest in exploring new and exotic locales such as Japan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Malaysia, and Indonesia, drawn by the allure of unique experiences.

• Popular Eid-Al-Fitr Destinations: CIS countries like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, continue to be in demand and sought-after destinations for Eid-Al-Fitr packages, offering hassle-free visa processes, affordability, and immersive cultural experiences. Uzbekistan is also gaining popularity for its accessibility and affordability.

• Striking a Balance between Affordability and Luxury: While affordability remains a crucial factor for leisure travellers, there's a growing interest in premium experiences, showcasing a desire for enhanced comfort and luxury during vacations. Travelers are increasingly opting for premium economy flight tickets and boutique 5-star properties to elevate their travel experiences.

• Demand for Women's Group and Solo Travel: Women's group travel is experiencing a notable uptick, with expectations of a 15% growth in the coming year. Solo travel continues to be prevalent, reflecting a desire for independent exploration.

• Customised vs Package Trips: Customised trips offer tailored experiences but come at a higher cost, catering to specific traveller requirements. Conversely, group departures with fixed itineraries are gaining popularity due to their affordability. Group departures are expected to increase by 10% in 2024, offering travellers the opportunity to explore diverse destinations at competitive prices.

• Advanced Booking and Summer Holiday Packages: Advanced booking for summer holiday packages has commenced, with travellers showing keen interest in short-haul destinations. The demand for summer holiday packages underscores the desire for early planning and securing preferred travel arrangements.

• Frequency of Travel: The frequency of travel has witnessed a significant uptick, with travellers opting for multiple trips annually. Whether it's family vacations, romantic getaways, or adventures with friends, travelers are increasingly embracing the opportunity to explore diverse destinations and create lasting memories.

• Surge in Business Travel: Business travel is experiencing significant growth this year, witnessing a remarkable 25% increase compared to 2023, indicating robust economic activity and corporate engagement.

• Preference for Eco-friendly Sustainable Options in Business Travel: While eco-friendly options are gaining traction in business travel, leisure travel is yet to catch up significantly. However, many businesses are prioritizing sustainability in travel arrangements, reflecting a growing awareness of environmental concerns.

• Top Destinations for Business Travel Post Ramadan and Eid-Al-Fitr: The top destinations for business travel include GCC countries, Saudi Arabia, the UK, USA, Germany, and China, highlighting the enduring appeal of these dynamic markets for corporate travelers.

Raheesh Babu, COO of musafir.com, commented: "Celebrating the evolving travel landscape, we witness UAE residents embracing diverse travel preferences, from extended family getaways to solo adventures. At musafir.com, we're committed to tailoring each journey to match these dynamic trends, ensuring every traveler finds their perfect escape, whether it's exploring new destinations or indulging in premium experiences."

Moreover, as travellers seek affordable luxury holiday experiences, musafir.com offers meticulously crafted all-inclusive holiday packages starting at AED3,500. From flights to 4-or 5-star accommodation, city tours to visa assistance, every detail is tailored to prioritize comfort, safety, and happiness, ensuring an unforgettable travel experience for all.

