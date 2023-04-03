Volkswagen Middle East celebrated a sales milestone with Q1 2023 becoming the highest sales quarter for the brand since the first quarter of 2015.

Saudi Arabia, the largest market in the Middle East, recorded the highest sales month ever for the brand in the kingdom.

The Tiguan and Teramont recorded strong growth figures across all regional markets with the Golf GTI and R, T-Roc and Touareg also seeing high sales.

Successful sales period

The Tiguan has had a hugely successful sales period in the first quarter, outselling all previous months since its introduction to the Middle East Region in 2008.

The Teramont which is Volkswagen’s largest SUV, remains the best-selling product in the brand’s vehicle range. The Golf GTI and R are particularly popular in the UAE, showing a strong affinity by UAE drivers with the iconic sports hatchback.

The dynamic T-Roc also played a significant role in the success, showcasing its strength in the crossover SUV segment. The Touareg, the brand’s flagship vehicle also saw an increase on sales in 2023 with customers opting for the vehicles.

Hard work

Victor Dalmau Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East said: “The automotive industry has been challenged over the last few years with the semiconductor supply shortage and supply continues to be challenged globally. We are extremely proud of this outstanding achievement, and it is a true testament to the hard work and dedication from our partners across the region.

“These figures show the regional appetite for the Volkswagen product portfolio and we remain positive about maintaining this robust momentum in the second quarter and beyond with our exceptional models that deliver on design, comfort, safety, connectivity and technology.

