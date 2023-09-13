Tetraturk International Engineering and Consultancy Company said it has been awarded the infrastrure design contract for the Abu Dhabi-Sohar leg of UAE-Oman Railway Network.

This network is being developed by Oman and Etihad Rail Company, the developer and operator of the railway network connecting the two countries, at a total investment of $3 billion. The project will facilitate transportation between the UAE capital Abu Dhabi and Omani port city of Sohar.

As per the deal, Tetraturk will design road projects, trackworks, road and railway line drainage works, hydrology and flow assessment report, scour analysis on bridges and culverts and tender documents.

The Oman-Etihad rail JV will design, develop and operate a railway network connecting Sohar Port to the UAE national rail network.

Under this agreement, Oman-Etihad Rail will lay the groundwork and workplan for the project, including its financial mechanisms and schedule.

The company will also handle the design, development, and operation of the rail network, which connects Sohar and Abu Dhabi, in line with the standards of the two countries.

