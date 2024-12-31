Sustainability is the cornerstone of the Transportation Master Plan for Qatar 2050 (TMPQ), the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has said. Sustainability has been put on the top given the great impact this concept has on economic and environmental development striking a balance between the requirements of economic growth and environmental protection and contributing to reducing climate change by putting into effect long-term initiatives.



“The master plan aims to deliver a safe, integrated and environment-friendly transportation and mobility system that keeps pace with urban and population growth, improves social life, reinforces environmental sustainability and supports economic growth to achieve national development requirements,” the preface of the master plan says.



It also helps achieve financial sustainability of the land transportation sector by covering the largest possible ratio of operating costs through executing transportation demand management policies, and public-private partnerships for investing in and contributing to building and operating the country’s transportation systems.



This plan works as a roadmap for investing in land transportation infrastructure and identifies the frameworks and future orientations for developing the transportation networks nationwide in a way that ensures their integration with land uses, urban development, population growth and meeting the future demand for transportation.



The plan, according to the MoT website, will have significant economic returns thanks to increased revenues and the benefits of saving vehicle-operating costs, saving energy and fuel consumption, reducing trip time and lowering carbon emissions and road accidents.



TMPQ identifies the vision, directions, and framework within an integrated set of initiatives for all transportation users including short, medium and long-term investment in transportation infrastructure.



The TMPQ is presented in five volumes together with comprehensive manuals and guidelines to support plan implementation.



“This long term comprehensive master plan will eventually bring Qatar to the forefront of the world’s most sustainable nations by providing innovative and sustainable transportation solutions to boost the economy and improve the quality of life for citizens and residents while preserving the national identity of Qatar,” the preface reads.

