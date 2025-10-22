ABU DHABI: DP World Global Chief Operating Officer Tiemen Meester said on Wednesday during an interview at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi that supply chains are stable despite Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Yemen's Houthis have launched numerous assaults since 2023 on vessels in the Red Sea that they deem to be linked with Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians over the war on Gaza. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Choukeir, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Joe Bavier)