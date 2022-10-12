Sharjah has announced that it has completed road pavement works worth AED800 million ($218 million) around commercial and industrial lands granted to citizens over the last 10 months.

This is from the AED1 billion budget ($272.2 million) set aside by Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) in 2022 for such works.

The remaining AED200 million will be used for carrying out new road projects until the end of this year.

The SRTA had recently completed works to develop Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street in both directions between Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Khadim Square and Sheikh Abdul Karim Al Bakri Square, besides the opening of the two streets to traffic.

Work was also carried out to develop the main street between Al Nabaa and Butina areas in Sharjah, one of the vital roads in the emirate.

The scope of work included removal of old asphalt layers completely, and replacing them with modern ones with standard and high quality standards.

According to SRTA, the project also included redevelopment and paving of car parks on both sides of the road in both directions and planning works.

