Riyadh: Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, President of the Transport General Authority, has signed a number of agreements with international maritime classification commissions with the aim to provide a host of maritime services to Saudi vessels while on seas and international waters, it was reported here today.



According to the agreements, the classification authorities are assigned to check, inspect, issue imperative certificates and reports, provide services to vessels including the maritime platforms, maritime units registered in Saudi Arabia and vessels under construction or being registered in Saudi Arabia or classified through the assigned international authority or those being rehabilitated.



Dr. Al-Rumaih signed the agreements with each of The Classification Society American Bureau of Shipping; The Classification Society Bureau Veritas SA; The Classification Society DNV AS; The Classification Society Lloyd’s Register Group Limited; The Classification Society NIPPON KAIJI KYOKAI – ClassNK; and The Classification Society RINA Services S.p.A.



According to the agreements which comply with IMO regulations it is expected that 426 Saudi-flag carriers will benefit from those services.