DAMMAM — The public bus transport project in Dammam and Qatif has carried more than 6.3 million passengers since its launch in the first quarter of 2023, helping ease traffic congestion and improve mobility across the metropolitan area.



Abdulrahman Al-Dukhail, director of public transport at the Eastern Province Municipality, said the project operates 85 buses running 18 hours daily across 10 routes with 300 stops.



Monthly ridership averages about 250,000 passengers.



The system includes standby buses at major points to be deployed during peak hours, national events, or when other buses break down, ensuring uninterrupted service.



Al-Dukhail noted that the initiative supporting urban infrastructure development, smart and sustainable mobility, and boosting tourism across the region’s cities and governorates.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).