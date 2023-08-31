Riyadh – The Logistics Zone of King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) will begin operations in 2024 to serve as a gateway for the regional energy sector while leveraging SPARK’s strategic location in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

The Logistics Zone will be operated and maintained by SPARK Logistics, a joint venture (JV) between SPARK and global ports operator Hutchison Ports, according to a press release.

Being a fully automated district, SPARK’s logistics area will feature the region’s first and largest private dry port in addition to on-site customs clearance services and bonded warehouses.

SPARK’s Logistics Zone is set to handle 10 million metric tons of cargo once fully operational. This is expected to ease access to global markets and enable enterprises to benefit from a seamless and efficient supply chain while enabling them to capture the growing demand for energy-related products.

President, and CEO of SPARK, Saif Al Qahtani, said: “The establishment of the Logistics Zone marks an important milestone for SPARK as we work towards building an integrated, world-class ecosystem in the heart of energy demand for investors and tenants.”

The Logistics Zone is considered one of the designated logistics zones within the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s Logistics Masterplan.

Al Qahtani added: “Through the Zone, we aim to attract significant investment, drive economic growth, and create new opportunities for businesses by providing unmatched access and connectivity to the region. This step advances our commitment to build a leading industrial ecosystem that connects the world to opportunities in the Saudi energy sector and beyond.”

SPARK has an objective of fostering a vibrant energy ecosystem and world-class energy hub that can drive economic growth and innovation across MENA while advancing the Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitions to transform the country into a global logistics hub and boost local manufacturing.

It is worth noting that a residential complex and workers village are among the projects included in SPARK upon a partnership with Affordable House Company, a subsidiary of Abdullah Bin Saedan and Sons Real Estate Group.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

