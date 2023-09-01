Saudi Arabia - Shipsy, a leading global smart logistics platform provider, will showcase how it is helping supply chain stakeholders leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation to drive business growth at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023.

Among the key associate sponsors of the show to be held in Riyadh from September 4 to 5, Shipsy will showcase its AI and predictive intelligence–powered logistics co-pilot LIA (Logistics Intelligent Assistant). LIA enables businesses to manage logistics incidents using predictive/prescriptive analytics proactively. It ensures informed decision-making using advanced analytics and automates rerouting and rider allocation processes for seamless delivery operations and superior delivery experiences.

"Globally, the logistics industry is undergoing massive shifts. Food delivery aggregators are becoming logistics service providers (LSPs). 3PLs are increasingly partnering with more LSPs. Shippers are seeing value in using not theirs but LSP's technology. But at the core of this lies three vital objectives–cost optimisation, delivery reliability and delightful customer experiences.

Winning difference

“This is where autonomous supply chains make a winning difference. It will empower retailers, LSPs and manufacturers in Saudi Arabia to reduce logistics costs, boost delivery efficiency, mitigate transportation risk mitigation, optimize resource and capacity utilisation and provide superior customer experiences," said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder, Shipsy.

Early this year, Shipsy announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Monsha'at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to expedite Saudi Vision 2030. The MoU highlighted that Shipsy would offer its technology at a significant concession for all customers channeled through Monsha'at.

The leading logistics SaaS provider also earmarked an investment worth $10 million over 5 years in the region to drive technology innovation, research, and development.

The Middle East is pivotal to Shipsy's growth story and success. The SaaS provider expects to clock a growth rate of more than 125% in the region. The Gulf has been instrumental in the company's growth trajectory, contributing 35% of overall revenue.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).