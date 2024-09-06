JEDDAH — The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has introduced Saudi Arabia’s first regulation for Saudi yachts within the designated geographical scope, aimed at regulating yacht activities, setting necessary requirements, and managing the issuance of tourism and leisure licenses and permits.

This regulation emphasizes environmental protection, sustainability, and safety requirements, reflecting SRSA’s commitment to developing a sustainable coastal tourism sector.The regulation aligns with SRSA’s mandate, which includes issuing licenses and permits, setting standards for coastal tourism activities, ensuring marine environmental protection in the Red Sea, and encouraging practitioners and enthusiasts.

This initiative aims to enhance user experiences and advance the coastal tourism sector's maturity.

The new regulation specifies conditions and procedures for issuing technical licenses for leisure tourism and outlines the criteria for yacht owners or authorized maritime agents. It includes conditions for tourism chartering licenses, requiring a licensed maritime tourism agent or yacht management company, a contract between the agent and charterer, secure marina-to-yacht access, and a safety guide on board.

The regulation also details procedures for obtaining a tourism trip permit in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea waters, including mandatory passenger information, sailing destinations, and charter contracts. It mandates approvals and licenses for water activities such as recreational fishing and diving, requires clear usage guides, rescue and first aid response plans, life jackets, and special provisions for children's activities.

Furthermore, the regulation outlines chartering yacht specifications, emphasizes safety and environmental protection measures, supports the rights of people with disabilities, and promotes marine environment preservation by minimizing plastic use and preventing pollution. It also stresses adherence to safe navigation guidelines and compliance with charter terms.

