Riyadh - The Ministry of Investment has signed a memorandum of understanding with Alstom Company, which is specializes in the sustainable and smart transportation sector, in presence of Undersecretary of the Ministry Fahad Al-Naeem, to discuss the investment opportunities in the transport sector, localize its industries, and establish Alstom's regional headquarters to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The MoU aims to explore the future of sustainable transport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and identify investment opportunities in the public transport sector related to railway infrastructure, sustainable transport technologies and reducing carbon emissions, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.