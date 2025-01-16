Riyadh -- The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) reported a 14.45% increase in cargo throughput for 2024, reaching 320,784,757 tons, up from 300,542,872 tons in 2023.



The number of outbound containers increased by 8.86%, totaling 2,816,059 TEUs, compared to 2,586,746 TEUs in 2023. Inbound containers also rose by 13.79%, reaching 2,980,842 TEUs, compared to 2,619,548 TEUs in the prior year.



General cargo volumes surged by 30.39%, totaling 9,980,465 tons compared to 7,654,081 tons in 2023. Solid bulk cargo increased by 6.23%, reaching 52,117,108 tons from 49,060,740 tons, while liquid bulk cargo rose by 16.29%, totaling 177,435,836 tons compared to 152,577,817 tons. Livestock imports also saw a significant increase of 19.63%, totaling 9,719,343 head compared to 8,124,842 in 2023.



Conversely, overall container throughput decreased by 10.93%, totaling 7,521,085 TEUs compared to 8,443,784 TEUs in 2023. Transshipment containers experienced a sharp decline of 46.74%, totaling 1,724,184 TEUs compared to 3,237,490 TEUs.



Vessel traffic dropped by 4.56%, with 11,579 ships handled compared to 12,132 in 2023.



Passenger numbers fell by 27.02%, totaling 736,177 compared to 1,008,730, while vehicle handling decreased by 4.38%, totaling 1,088,615 vehicles compared to 1,138,463.



In December 2024, Mawani recorded a 9.27% increase in cargo throughput, totaling 27,461,857 tons, up from 25,132,181 tons in December 2023. Container handling during the same period increased by 5.77%, totaling 711,170 TEUs compared to 672,373 TEUs.



These achievements reflect Mawani's ongoing advancements in operational efficiency and infrastructure development, which contribute to fostering a sustainable and prosperous maritime sector. This progress supports Saudi Arabia's economic and trade growth while bolstering national export and import activities.



Aligned with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Saudi Vision 2030, Mawani continues to enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub and a central link between three continents.