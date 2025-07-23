RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has launched the initial pilot phase of autonomous vehicles in Riyadh, marking a significant step toward smart, AI-driven transport systems.

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Transport General Authority, Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, inaugurated the program on Wednesday, emphasizing its role in enabling cutting-edge technologies and advancing a safe, intelligent transport ecosystem.

The project will operate in real-life settings across seven key areas in Riyadh, including Terminals 2 and 5 at King Khalid International Airport, Roshn Business Front, Princess Nourah University, the North Train Station, and the Transport General Authority’s headquarters. A total of 13 pickup and drop-off points have been designated.

Developed through a cross-sector partnership involving the Ministry of Interior, SDAIA, the Geospatial Authority, and private firms like AiDriver, WeRide, and Uber, the project reflects Saudi Arabia’s drive to localize innovation and foster public-private collaboration.

The vehicles will be monitored closely by onboard safety officers throughout the 12-month pilot phase.

They will operate on major highways and urban roads under the direct regulatory and technical oversight of the Authority.

Al-Jasser said the initiative demonstrates the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable mobility and economic growth, calling it “a model for smart and secure transport partnerships.”

The Authority confirmed the pilot aims to prepare for broader national rollout, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of autonomous mobility in the region.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).