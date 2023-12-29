Riyadh – Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) received notification of a project award from Tabuk Municipality to operate the first phase of Tabuk City's public transport network.

The contract holds a value of SAR 83.99 million for five years, according to a bourse disclosure.

It is worth mentioning that SAPTCO was awarded the project contract on 5 December 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, SAPTCO reported a net profit of SAR 44.73 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).