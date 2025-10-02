Abu Dhabi: The Gulf Railway Authority has announced that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are continuing their efforts to complete the Gulf Railway Project according to the specified timetable, with December 2030 as the final date for completion.

Director General of the Gulf Railway Authority Eng. Mohammed bin Fahad Al Shabrami said in remarks Tuesday, on the sidelines of the second edition of the Global Rail 2025 Exhibition and Congress, which began Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, that the railway project is one of the strategic projects that will connect the six GCC countries across a network extending approximately 2,117 kilometers.

He noted that the GCC countries are currently working in an integrated manner to complete the linkage phases, as the Gulf project integrates with national projects within each country to form a pivotal part of the regional transport system, enhancing connectivity between the GCC countries and the wider region.

He pointed out that the project will be linked to ports and logistics centers in the GCC countries, which will positively impact the economy by enhancing the movement of goods and increasing the flow of people between member states.

He added that passenger trains will operate at speeds of more than 200 kilometers per hour, while freight trains will range between 80 and 120 kilometers per hour, contributing to raising the efficiency of the transportation system and promoting sustainable development in the region.

