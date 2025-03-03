Doha, Qatar: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports witnessed a significant growth in February 2025 after registering surge in handling higher container and building material volumes, RORO units, livestock and vessels compared to same period in previous year.

The ports received 227 vessels in February 2025, 14 percent up over the same period last year. While containers, building materials, RORO units, and livestock heads recorded A year on year rise of 2 percent, 76 percent, 6 percent and 4 percent respectively, Mwani Qatar stated in a post on its X platform, yesterday.

The container handling through the three ports stood at 113,186 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The general and bulk cargo, RORO, livestock, and building materials during the same period accounted for 109,394 tonnes, 7,599 units, 74,202 heads, and 40,408 tonnes respectively in February this year.

Separately QTerminals, a terminal operating company of Hamad Port stated on its X platform, Hamad Port handled 113,392 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers and received 132 vessels in February this year. Hamad Port, the largest eco-friendly project in the region and internationally recognised as one of the largest green ports in the world alone handled 7,568 units of RORO (vehicles), while the total RORO stood at 138,472 F/T in the review period.

The bulk, break bulk and livestock handled in February this year stood at 37,269 F/T (freight tonnes), 51,685 F/T and 5,570 heads respectively.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technologies at Hamad Port boosts the efficiency of Qatar’s maritime facilities and contributes to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. It serves as a cornerstone in strengthening Qatar’s role as a vital regional logistics hub, with the capacity to handle the world’s largest commercial vessels and deliver integrated maritime services that meet the highest global standards.

The maritime transport sector works to build bridges of cooperation with various bodies concerned with maritime transport specialisations and involve them in international meetings and workshops.

Recently, the first edition of the Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference and Exhibition was held in Doha. It discussed a number of key topics including safe and sustainable shipping, digitalisation and sustainability in the maritime industry, the energy transition in maritime sector and the role of liquefied natural gas, financing technologically advanced and environmentally friendly fleets for the future.