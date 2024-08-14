Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting with executives from Al-Mansour Automotive Group to discuss the company’s future expansion plans in Egypt. The meeting was attended by Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Ankush Arora, CEO of Al-Mansour Automotive Group, and several other company officials.

At the outset of the meeting, Prime Minister Madbouly expressed his appreciation for Al-Mansour’s active role in the Egyptian market, particularly its efforts to localize automotive manufacturing in line with the government’s objectives.

Ankush Arora emphasized that Al-Mansour Automotive Group is keen on pursuing its expansion plans in the Egyptian market, especially in light of the incentives provided by the government to investors. He noted that the group aims to expand its local manufacturing operations through its existing factories in Egypt, with a focus on exporting the majority of its production, in addition to meeting local market demands.

Arora highlighted the importance of manufacturing in Egypt, particularly when it comes to exporting locally produced goods to international markets, especially the European market. He praised the government for creating opportunities that attract major companies in the automotive industry, contributing to the localization of this vital sector in Egypt.

He also mentioned the group’s ambitions to expand exports to other markets, particularly in the Gulf region and Africa.

Arora further outlined Al-Mansour’s efforts to manufacture electric vehicles and its plans to localize this industry in Egypt. He discussed the group’s strategies for producing environmentally friendly vehicles that comply with global environmental standards. Additionally, he presented several proposals aimed at supporting the group’s projects and expansion plans in Egypt.

In response, Prime Minister Madbouly affirmed his support for the proposals put forth by the company and instructed the relevant authorities to study them for potential implementation.

El-Wazir emphasized that the Egyptian government places great importance on the localization of industry in Egypt. He noted that the Ministry of Industry is working diligently to facilitate all means to attract more companies across various manufacturing sectors, including the automotive sector, as part of the ongoing efforts to implement the government’s strategy for developing the automotive industry.

Minister of Investment Hassan El-Khatib confirmed that he is closely monitoring the proposals submitted by Al-Mansour Automotive Group and that they will be reviewed promptly to make a decision as soon as possible.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt