RIYADH — The total number of passengers arriving and departing through land border crossings had exceeded 65.9 million in 2024. Arrivals accounted for over 33.1 million passengers, representing 50.3 percent of the total, while departures reached 32.8 million, or 49.7 percent, according to the 2024 Road Transport Statistics resulted released on Thursday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

This highlights key indicators that reflect the state of land transport across the Kingdom. According to the report, King Fahd Causeway topped all border crossings, accounting for 49.9 percent of total passenger traffic, followed by Al Khafji crossing at 11.6 percent.

By month, January recorded the highest share of passenger movement at 10.1 percent, followed by February at 9.3 percent while September and October registered the lowest at 7.1 percent each.

The statistics also revealed that the number of registered vehicles in operation by the end of 2024 exceeded 15.8 million, marking a 6.9percent increase over the year before. Newly registered vehicles totaled more than one million, up by 16.8 percent compared with 2023.

Regarding traffic accidents, the report showed that the number of major road accidents exceeded 17,200, with 60.3 percent occurring within cities. The mortality rate per 100,000 population declined by 7.1 percent compared with 2023, reaching 12.13 deaths, while the injury rate per 100,000 population fell by 3.8 percent to 68.21 injuries.

GASTAT issues the Land Transport Statistics report annually, providing detailed indicators on passenger and freight movement, infrastructure, and road accidents. It serves as a reliable reference for research and studies in the transport sector, as well as for national, regional, and international comparisons.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).