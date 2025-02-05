Muscat: Over 31,000 (31,306) passengers used Mwasalat buses during the trial phase for public transport service in Nizwa.

It may be noted that Mwasalat has been conducting a trial run of public bus service in the South of Al Batinah and Al Dhakiliyah governorates until January 31.

As part of plans to upgrade the public transport system in the Wilayat of Nizwa, Mwasalat operated free bus services to all citizens while expatriates paid 200 bz.

Buses operated daily with a capacity of more than 60 passengers per bus (40 seated, 28 standing).

Speaking to the Observer, Eng Khamis bin Mohammed al Shamakhi, Undersecretary for Transport, said, "We have an agreement signed with Al Dhakilyah and there are similar plans with two other governorates."

The ministry is planning to review the Muscat and inter-city services operated by Mwasalat and a tender will be awarded to an international consultant to conduct a thorough study.

The route will start from the parking lot of the Nizwa Grand Mall to Nizwa Souq, while the second route will start from Nizwa Polyclinic Nizwa Souq.

The Royal Oman Police implemented measures to ensure that traffic is organized effectively to ensure that Mwasalat buses are given priority at traffic intersections.

During trials, priority was given to buses, ambulances, civil defense vehicles, taxis, and minibusses on the public transport route.

Public transport is important considering the number of visitors received by the Governorate as such services will help ease traffic congestion and facilitate the movement of visitors to Nizwa, especially during long. public holidays

It may be noted that Al Dhakilyah took a major step to improve its transport infrastructure and boost tourism with the signing of investment agreements worth over RO7mn on Monday.

Key projects include the development of a modern transport hub in Nizwa, aimed at upgrading the commercial and tourist movement throughout the governorate.

An agreement was recently signed to develop the integrated bus station in Nizwa in partnership with the private sector.

Mwasalat will manage the transport station, offering safe transport services that connect Al Dakhliyah with other governorates and support economic development.

The transport hub is expected to serve intercity bus routes in partnership with local operators.

