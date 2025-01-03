Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of Milaha's new "MIX 2" shipping service to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, in a move that will help enhance the flow of exports and imports through the port, thus aligning with the goal of increasing the operational efficiency of its services.

Unveiling the new service, Mawani said it will connect the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to Umm Qasr in Iraq, as well as Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India, with a capacity of 1,700 standard containers.

This comes as part of Mawani's efforts to bolster Saudi Arabia's ranking on the maritime network connectivity index.

It will also help improve operational efficiency across ports, and boost the country's integration with global markets, said the Saudi ports authority in its statement.

The Mawani move will help accelerate the movement of national exports and imports in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, that seeks to establish Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub and a crossroads for three continents, it stated.

Mawani's partnerships with leading global shipping lines contribute to developing Saudi ports and enhancing their competitiveness.

It also helps expand maritime transport routes in addition to improving infrastructure and optimizing procedures related to operational and logistical services, it added.

