The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced a substantial increase in cargo tonnage handled at its ports in August with the total tonnage reaching 30,527,279 tonnes, thus reflecting a 26.57% growth compared to the same period last year.

According to Mawani, export containers surged by 18.76% to reach 258,955 TEUs. Import containers also significantly increased by 15.24% to reach 261,288 TEUs.

General cargo stood at 711,111 tonnes, bulk solid cargo amounted to 4,832,305 tonnes, and bulk liquid cargo reached 17,525,862 tonnes. Livestock imports, however, decreased by 24.27% to 422,449 heads, said Mawani in a statement.

While handled containers decreased by 5.01% to 685,647 TEUs, transhipment containers dropped by 40.29% to 165,404 TEUs; the overall cargo volume demonstrated robust growth.

Shipping traffic also decreased by 4.18% to 986 ships, and passenger numbers declined by 32.5% to 50,345. However, the number of cars shipped increased by 24.5% to 103,416, it stated.

The authority had previously reported a 9.11% increase in cargo tonnage for July.

Mawani pointed out that consistent cargo volume growth underscores Saudi ports' increasing efficiency and capacity.

It aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub, it added.

