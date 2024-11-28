Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority “MAWANI” signed a partnership agreement with Lloyd's Register aiming to unify operational and maritime procedures at Saudi ports. The deal supports the separation of regulatory and operational roles in the port sector, in alignment with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



The agreement aims to implement enhanced procedures to boost operational excellence, including the development of manuals and guidelines, such as a Quality and Environmental Procedures Manual aligned with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 standards, ensuring compliance with the highest environmental and quality performance standards.



Moreover, a Code of Good Practices will be established to define responsibilities and execution procedures, improving efficiency and organization.



A specialized technical guide will be developed considering the scope of work and updated International Maritime Organization (IMO) agreements.



The initiative will secure international certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, reducing emissions and waste, cutting operational costs, promoting sustainability practices, and strengthening the reputation of Saudi ports locally and internationally.



The cooperation includes providing comprehensive training programs, such as developing a guide for specialized professional maritime certifications for port employees, eligibility criteria for training institutes, and ISO 9001:2015/ISO 14001:2015 courses on awareness, auditing, and performance indicators.



It also covers the necessary rules and regulations for maritime inspection operations, including PSC/FSC checks, and integrates the latest technologies and digital solutions to support sustainable operations and enhance efficiency.



Lloyd's Register, the British classification society, is one of the oldest and most prestigious global organizations in maritime classification and safety and quality services.



Established over 260 years ago as the world's first maritime classification society, it aimed to enhance ship safety and has since expanded to become a key partner in the global maritime and logistics economy. Lloyd's Register operates through an extensive network of 81 offices and serves over 40,000 global clients.