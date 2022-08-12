DUBA — Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) announced the transfer of the management of Duba Port to the NEOM Company effective from this month of August.



“The management of the NEOM Company is responsible for all the operational and administrative work of the port as well as for the relationship with government agencies and the private sector,” the authority said in a statement.



MAWANI stated that it will continue to manage the port’s responsibilities related to issuing regulations and legislation for the port’s work in alignment with all other Saudi ports, as well as licensing all activities at the port, carrying out the supervisory role of all ships arriving at ports, and collecting fees in accordance with the system for port services fees and wages.



It is noteworthy that Duba is a small city on the northern Red Sea coast located in the Tabuk province. Being the nearest port to the Suez Canal, Duba Port, which is opened in 1994, is the closest to emerging markets and ports around the Mediterranean.



Tipped as the “Pearl of the Red Sea,” the port links the Kingdom’s northern and western regions. Ferries and ships operate from Duba to Egypt and Jordan, and the Hurghada and Safaga ports of Egypt can be reached within about three hours by ferry.

