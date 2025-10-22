ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group announced that Khalifa Port has advanced to the 39th position in the Lloyd’s List Top 100 Ports ranking for 2025, continuing its steady rise among the world’s leading container ports.

Since its first entry into the global ranking in 2019 at the 95th position, Khalifa Port has demonstrated consistent growth driven by strategic expansion, technological innovation, and enhanced operational efficiency.

The ranking reflects the port’s pivotal role as a global logistics gateway and underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as a key hub for international trade.

Recognised as an industry benchmark, Lloyd’s List evaluates container ports based on throughput performance and operational excellence. Khalifa Port’s consistent advancement highlights its transformation into a smart, sustainable, and highly connected maritime hub, underpinned by consistent expansion, increased throughput, and a robust network of global shipping partners.

Serving as a comprehensive logistics gateway, Khalifa Port integrates sea, land, rail, and air transport links, fostering resilience and efficiency across supply chains.

Its strategic link with KEZAD Group, the UAE’s largest integrated trade and industrial hub, creates a unified ecosystem that connects manufacturing, storage, and distribution directly to the port’s global shipping network.

Khalifa Port has delivered consistent year-on-year growth in recent years, driven by expanded capacity, new shipping services, the significant widening of its service offering, and the integration of advanced digital and cargo-handling technologies.

As of Q2 2025, AD Ports Group’s total container capacity reached 11.8 million TEUs, of which Khalifa Port accounted for 9.6 million. Container throughput for H1 2025 rose 21 percent year-on-year to 3.62 million TEUs, with 85 percent handled at Khalifa Port.

“Khalifa Port’s steady climb in the Lloyd’s List Top 100 Ports ranking exemplifies our long-term vision and commitment to operational excellence. It stands as a testament to the dedication of our teams, the trust of our global partners, and the success of our integrated strategy to reinforce Khalifa Port’s position as a world-class hub for trade and logistics,” said Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster – AD Ports Group.

Khalifa Port distinguishes itself as the only port in the Gulf region, hosting container terminals operated by three of the world’s top five largest shipping and logistics companies - COSCO Shipping Ports (CSP), CMA CGM, and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). These strategic partnerships provide unmatched capacity and connectivity, enabling direct access to major global markets and delivering competitive advantages for importers, exporters, and consumers.

Through continuous investment and strategic partnerships, AD Ports Group continues to strengthen Khalifa Port’s role in advancing Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and reinforcing its position as a leading global centre for trade, logistics, and industry.