FedEx Corp and Floship, a leading global circular supply chain solutions provider for e-commerce brands, have announced a partnership designed to provide enhanced fulfillment and logistics services to e-tailers worldwide.

Through investment by the FedEx Innovation Lab (FIL), the partnership will create an end-to-end digitalised fulfillment and return solution, enhancing operational efficiency through optimal inventory management and best-in-class delivery using FedEx services.

This partnership will give FedEx's e-commerce customers access to Floship’s global network of warehouses and powerful logistics platform’s capabilities to streamline their e-commerce fulfillment operations. At the same time, Floship’s customers will be able to leverage FedEx global networks as well as a full range of FedEx extensive transportation options to optimise their operations.

Enhanced fulfillment

Additionally, FedEx’s and Floship’s cross-border e-commerce customers in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America will gain access to enhanced fulfillment, last-mile delivery, as well as hassle-free returns.

This is the second investment by FIL, which makes early-stage investments in rising start-ups primarily in India to bring additional value in terms of capabilities and speed to market to start-up firms through FedEx global networks, resources, and customer base.

“FedEx continues to actively seek out strategic collaborations like this to help evolve our operations and product offerings to meet the needs of the modern supply chain,” said Kami Viswanathan, senior vice president, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, FedEx Express.

“Our approach allows mutual benefits to be gained through partnership as we seek to transform the global logistics industry.”

Joshua Tsui, Floship’s CEO said: “As more consumers around the world embrace e-commerce, businesses must come together to provide customers with innovative solutions that redefine the traditional linear supply chain. By bringing this collaboration to market, our mutual goal is to provide e-commerce brands and retailers with a one-stop, all-inclusive two-way supply chain solution that enables brands to grow at an exponential rate whilst simultaneously delivering a superior customer experience.

