Egypt - During his visit to inspect the development works at Borg El Arab International Airport, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly followed up on the implementation status of the western arc project of Omar Suleiman Axis, the “Alexandria Ring Road,” which is being executed by the Central Agency for Reconstruction under the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities through the Central North Coast Reconstruction Agency. This was in the presence of Sameh El Hefny, Minister of Civil Aviation, and Pilot Montaser Manaa, Deputy Minister.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of continuing the execution of the targeted axes and roads projects despite their high costs, as they are crucial components supporting the infrastructure necessary to attract diverse investments across various sectors and achieve comprehensive development goals.

The Prime Minister listened to a presentation on the project’s progress by Mokhtar Hussein, Head of the Central North Coast Reconstruction Agency, who explained that this axis aims to facilitate vehicle movement of all types to and from Borg El Arab International Airport, the North Coast, and the industrial, logistical, and agricultural development areas in and around Borg El Arab.

It will connect directly to the Desert Road and then to the regional road network throughout the country. Additionally, it links the Alexandria Desert Road with Borg El Arab Airport and the Coastal International Road to accommodate the heavy traffic flow and absorb the traffic heading to and from the North Coast without entering the city of Alexandria, thus reducing traffic congestion in the city.

Hussein confirmed that the road projects implemented by the Central North Coast Reconstruction Agency are part of the state’s vision to place Alexandria on the global tourism map by providing it with a network of main axes that help alleviate the pressure on old road axes, achieve traffic flow, and connect the city with new urban extensions to the east and west of Alexandria.

He added that the western arc of Omar Suleiman Axis, consists of a dual road approximately 20 km long, with six traffic lanes in each direction, a central island, and shoulders.

It starts from kilometre 40 on the Alexandria/Cairo Desert Road, passes by Borg El Arab International Airport, then through the industrial city of Borg El Arab, reaching the Coastal International Road. The project includes three overhead bridges, 24 surface bridges, and an overhead bridge over the Alexandria/Marsa Matruh railway crossing. The project has been divided into three sectors distributed among national companies working in parallel to complete the project.

