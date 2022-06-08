FedEx will launch the first international trial of its delivery robot in Dubai, it was announced on Wednesday.

Roxo, the ‘FedEx SameDay Bot’, will be trialled in the Emirate in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

The trial will see the delivery bot shuttle between Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Digital Park.

Back in 2019, when the robot was first unveiled in Dubai, the RTA had said that it is equipped with artificial intelligence and an array of sensors. Roxo is an autonomous personal delivery device that has pedestrian-safe technology which enables it to safely navigate to its destination in various kinds of terrains and make deliveries.

The battery-powered delivery bot uses machine-learning algorithms to detect and avoid obstacles, plot a safe path, and follow the road and safety rules, the RTA had said then.

