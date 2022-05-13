MUMBAI - Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President of DP World, said that DP World has a large market share in India’s ports sector, and its logistics assets cover major shipping centres such as the National Capital Region and the cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

In Chennai and Hyderabad, DP World is the only operator with a presence in three major Indian ports and a market share of 28 percent of the volume of import and export containers, he added, noting that it can design and provide customised modular and standard logistics solutions.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), as part of an Emirati delegation visiting India to establish sustainable mechanisms to capitalise on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, Al Muallem said that DP World is a leading company in managing container ports in India and has invested nearly US$500 million in a joint venture with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund in India (NIIF).

The company is also continuing to evaluate new opportunities in the country’s ports sector, including ongoing concession opportunities at Tuticorin and Nhava Sheva, he added. The total trade volume between Dubai and India across all modes of transport in 2021 amounted to more than 12.1 million tonnes, of which 8.6 million tonnes were imports, some 2.9 million tonnes were exports, and more than 607,000 tonnes were re-exports, he explained.