DP World, one of the world’s leading logistics providers, and leading Indonesian conglomerate Maspion Group, have marked the start of the process to construct a new world-class container terminal in Gresik, East Java.

The terminal will enhance East Java’s position as a key trade gateway and connect Indonesian enterprises with customers in the region and globally.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held on October 2, 2023, and was attended by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World and Dr Alim Markus, Chairman and CEO of Maspion Group, and witnessed by Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Transportation, Republic of Indonesia and Septian Haryo Seto, Deputy of Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

Seamless trade

DP World’s strategic partnership with Maspion Group underscores the company’s commitment to boost infrastructure and capacity in East Java and facilitate seamless trade in the region.

The joint venture (JV) company, DP World Maspion East Java, will operate a modern international container terminal with a design capacity of up to three million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) – elevating efficiency and operational excellence in Indonesia. As part of DP World’s goal of delivering end-to-end supply chain solutions, the JV will also develop an integrated industrial and logistics park, adjacent to the container terminal, with an initial land area of 110 hectares and with scope for future expansion.

Bin Sulayem said: “We see significant potential in Indonesia as a major hub for global trade, and we hope to unlock further growth in the region through meaningful partnerships and investments that bring opportunities through greater trade connectivity for local businesses and communities. Our partnership with Maspion Group to build new infrastructure in Gresik will strengthen East Java’s position as a key trade and logistics gateway. It will also serve as a cornerstone in our strategy to expand our global ports and logistics network to offer our customers end-to-end solutions and boost supply chain resilience.”

Harnessing investment opportunities

Dr Markus said: “Maspion Group shares DP World’s vision and is dedicated to contributing to sustainable economic development in Indonesia and harnessing investment opportunities in the interest of the country’s fiscal growth.

“This project is a strong proof of how both companies – with the support of the government – can leverage our respective resources and capabilities, to jointly develop East Java’s infrastructure in tandem with President Joko Widodo’s vision to accelerate economic growth through his Indonesia Golden Generation 2045 strategy. We are excited about the prospects of this project and its long-term economic impact.”

