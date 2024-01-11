Riyadh – MENA-focused multi-service app Careem is expanding its operations in Saudi Arabia to facilitate a smooth and seamless transportation experience for railway passengers between its North and East lines.

This comes as part of its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) under which Careem will add dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas of main entrances and exits at five new railway stations in the Kingdom, according to a press release.

Careem’s General Manager for ride-hailing in Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Arrabi, said: "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) as we expand our services to additional railway stations across the Kingdom.”

Arrabi elaborated: “This comes as part of our ongoing commitment to provide solutions that enhance everyday commutes, and through these designated Careem pick-up and drop-off areas, customers will enjoy a more convenient experience when booking a Careem ride to and from any of the stations.”

SAR trains offer its passengers various services, including Private Sleeper Cabin for travellers on its Night Train service of the Northern network, according to Senior Vice President (Passenger) at SAR, Khaled Al Harbi.

Al Harbi noted: “Establishing impactful partnerships with various entities to facilitate commuters’ journeys, whether within SAR stations and trains or while passengers are moving to and from the stations, is part of our strategy to provide a distinguished, comfortable, and reliable travel experience.”

In 2021, Careem penned Phase I agreement with SAR to offer convenient and reliable access to Careem rides at SAR’s North Train stations in Riyadh and Qassim, in addition to its Eastern Train stations in Riyadh, Dammam, and Hofuf.

The launch of Phase II of the partnership extended the presence to include Al Majmaah, Hail, Jauf, and Qurayyat on the North line and Abqaiq on the East line.

Meanwhile, Careem commenced operating in Saudi Arabia in 2013, beginning with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran, and Khobar before reaching 26 cities across the Kingdom. Currently, the app allows more than 10 million customers in Saudi Arabia to hail a ride to move in and around their cities, use a Careem bike, and order their everyday favorite meals.

During the first half (H1) of 2023, more than 4.40 million commuters used SAR railway lines on its various networks throughout the Kingdom, marking an annual sure of 84%.

