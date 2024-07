Riyadh – Almunajem Foods Company’s board of directors has approved launching a new company in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh with a share capital of SAR 1 million.

The new company will operate integrated logistics services, according to a bourse filing.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Almunajem Foods’ net profits surged to SAR 114 million from SAR 81.90 million in Q1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).