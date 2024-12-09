UAE - Archer Aviation has entered into a multi-party collaboration agreement with key UAE and Abu Dhabi entities to advance the establishment of electric air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement aims to formalise the cooperation between all UAE and Abu Dhabi stakeholders in preparation for the launch of the first commercial eVTOL flight.

The agreement was signed under the auspices of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

Under the agreement, the goal is for Archer Aviation to be the first manufacturer of vertical electric vehicles in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and launch the first commercial flying taxi operations in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, a key signatory to the agreement, will facilitate coordination among Abu Dhabi entities in preparation for launch of commercial operations. Forming a robust ecosystem for eVTOL development, other parties to the agreement include Abu Dhabi Airports (AD Airports), Falcon Aviation Services, Etihad Aviation Training, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility). The collaboration outlines the roles and responsibilities of each party and lays the foundation for definitive agreements between Archer and the commercial stakeholders.

The partnership represents a strong alignment between leading aviation industry players, and follows a previous collaboration agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to accelerate air taxi commercialisation.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: "We are pleased to see leading members of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector collaborating with Archer to support the launch of air taxis in the emirate. This partnership marks a major milestone in the efforts led by Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Systems Council to accelerate smart and advanced mobility solutions, further solidifying the emirate’s position as a global leader in smart and autonomous vehicles.”

Director General of the GCAA, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, said: “We are committed to launching electric air taxis safely in the UAE. Today’s consortium announcement showcases the importance of collaboration across the country’s preeminent aviation entities in order to host Archer’s Midnight in the region next year.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, Elena Sorlini, said: "We are proud to support this pioneering collaboration, marking a significant step towards sustainable urban mobility in Abu Dhabi. This partnership reinforces our commitment to innovation and positions the emirate as a global leader in next-gen transportation, ensuring seamless connectivity for future passengers."

Nikhil Goel, Chief Commercial Officer of Archer Aviation, emphasised the significance of the consortium: "The UAE is a cornerstone of Archer’s future, and these partnerships are key to making that future a reality. The comprehensive support from our partners, combined with Abu Dhabi's forward-thinking approach to next-gen transportation, creates an ideal environment for launching Midnight.”

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has been working closely with Archer, including organising a week-long workshop at Archer’s headquarters and flight test facility in November 2024, to establish the necessary regulatory framework to certify Archer’s Midnight aircraft and approve air taxi commercial air taxi operations.

