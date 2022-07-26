ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has acquired offshore support vessel operator Zakher Marine International (ZMI).

The deal of an undisclosed value is expected to expand the fleet size of ADNOC's shipping and maritime logistics arm to more than 300 units and expand the company's footprint in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, ADNOC L&S said it will add 24 jack-up barges and 38 offshore support vessels from ZMI upon completion of the transaction.

The company will also expand its services to include critical support assets for offshore operations, including ZMI's maiden offshore renewables project in China.

ZMI will continue to operate as a standalone entity under ADNOC L&S.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

