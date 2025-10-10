The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council held its regular meeting of the Abu Dhabi Standard Technical Committee for the second quarter of 2025.

Chaired by Bader Khamis Al Shemeli, Executive Director of the Conformity and Specifications Services Sector and Chairman of the Technical Committee, the meeting brought together representatives from 25 local government entities.

The meeting featured discussions on a set of new technical documents developed by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime and in coordination with relevant stakeholders, including Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Department of Economic Development, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, AD Ports Group, the National Guard Command, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The initiative aims to better regulate maritime activities in the emirate and enhance safety and quality across this vital sector. It supports Abu Dhabi’s broader strategic goals in sustainability, innovation, and quality of life, through a coordinated approach that ensures effective and practical implementation of guidelines and standards.

During the meeting, five specialised technical manuals and guidelines (Codes of Practice, or CoPs) were presented, developed in line with international best practices. These guides serve as regulatory and operational references to improve the efficiency and safety of maritime projects and activities across the emirate.

One of the documents introduced was the Abu Dhabi Guideline for Safe Maritime Activities and Operations, which focuses on enhancing safety in Abu Dhabi waters. It provides clear standards to help maritime companies operate safely and effectively, covering commercial licensing, operational permits, and practical safety guidance for a wide range of activities, including maritime leisure, ship management, anchorage, bunkering, diving, salvage and wreck removal, and hydrographic surveys.

Also presented was the Abu Dhabi Guideline for Safe Operation of Public Water Transport, which aims to ensure the safe and sustainable use of public maritime transport and its terminals. It sets minimum safety standards, licensing requirements, and operational guidelines for service providers and crew. This guideline is a key reference for operators and regulators working to protect passengers and safeguard the maritime environment.

Another manual, the Abu Dhabi Guideline for Designing and Building Small Marine Crafts, sets requirements for vessels under 24 metres, including leisure boats and floating homes or restaurants. It includes guidance on classification, technical supervision, and certification, and offers appropriate safety standards for this segment of the sector.

The meeting also included the presentation of the Abu Dhabi Guideline for Maritime Infrastructure, which outlines the engineering requirements for designing and developing maritime and coastal infrastructure. This includes jetties, waterways, seawalls, boat ramps, and water discharge outlets. The guideline is aimed at developers, consultants, and contractors working on waterfront projects across the emirate. It seeks to unify practices and promote sustainable construction.

Also presented was the Abu Dhabi Guideline for Safe Operations of Marine Craft, which sets minimum standards for the safe operation of recreational and commercial marine crafts and supports their owners and maritime companies in managing their operations safely and efficiently. It establishes regulatory and operational requirements and provides standard procedures and checklists to support implementation.

Bader Al Shemeli stated, “The adoption of these technical guidelines for maritime activities reflects the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council to supporting the government's ongoing efforts to enhance quality, safety, and compliance across the emirate. This is particularly important in vital sectors such as the maritime industry, which plays a key role in Abu Dhabi’s economic and tourism ambitions. The development of these documents is the result of collaborative work and strong coordination among various government entities. This spirit of cooperation is something Abu Dhabi seeks to embed in all its initiatives and projects.”

He added, “These guidelines are designed to provide a comprehensive roadmap for companies, operators, and regulatory bodies, offering practical tools that help improve the efficiency of marine operations, reduce risks, and ensure the safe and sustainable operation of all vessels and marine facilities in the emirate. Enhancing quality of life requires the development of clear, applicable standards that keep pace with technological advancements and support innovation. This is key to building a modern and integrated maritime system that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ambitions for regional and global leadership.”

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, affirmed, “The adoption of specialised technical guidelines represents a strategic step in developing the regulatory framework for maritime activities in Abu Dhabi.” This, he explained, enhances operational safety and raises the quality of services provided within this vital sector.

He said, “At the Integrated Transport Centre, we are working closely with our strategic partners to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework based on the highest standards of safety, quality, and sustainability. The new guidelines serve as a unified reference, setting out clear foundations for regulating maritime activities and operations. They also contribute to enhancing quality of life and economic prosperity, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision of building a modern and sustainable maritime sector.”

Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, stated, "These new technical guidelines are a significant milestone in advancing Abu Dhabi's maritime sector, ensuring safety, sustainability, and operational excellence across all maritime activities. At Abu Dhabi Maritime and AD Ports Group, we are proud to contribute to this collaborative effort, which aligns with our commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental stewardship. By building a unified regulatory framework, we aim to support the emirate's vision to become a global leader in maritime infrastructure and services."