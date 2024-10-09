The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs and DHL EXPRESS signed a "Service Performance Level and Enhance Digital Integration" agreement during the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

The agreement aims to improve service performance efficiency by establishing a general framework for exchanging information, data, and services, and enhancing digital integration based on the latest technology and AI tools.

This is to strengthen cooperation and coordination, provide distinguished services to customers, and consolidate partnership relations in a way that achieves the strategic objectives of both parties and aligns with the comprehensive strategic plan of the Abu Dhabi government in particular and the UAE in general.

The Agreement signed by Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, and Bachi Spiga, Vice President of Logistics Operations for DHL Middle East and North Africa.

The agreement also seeks to bolster cooperation in service, administrative, technical, training, and public health fields between the two sides to facilitate customs operations and raise the efficiency and quality of service performance levels according to best practices, and to expedite procedures in accordance with applicable legislation.

These efforts will serve to reinforce Abu Dhabi's global reputation and solidify its position as a premier destination in the business sector.