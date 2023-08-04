Abu Dhabi International Airport continues its upward trajectory as the airport’s traffic showed healthy figures for the first half of 2023.

The figures confirm a significant increase of 67 percent in passenger traffic as 10,258,653 passengers passed through Abu Dhabi International Airport between January 1 and June 30, compared to 6,158,376 passengers served during the same period last year, said Abu Dhabi Airports.

Abu Dhabi International Airport also recorded 67,835 flights, a notable increase of 36 percent compared to 49,919 flights during H1 2022.

Abu Dhabi International Airport’s network continues to expand rapidly with 114 destinations served by 27 airlines during H1 2023.

The destinations with the highest passenger traffic served by Abu Dhabi International Airport during the period included Mumbai (461,081), London (374,017), Delhi (331,722), Kochi (316,460) and Doha (261,117).

Frank McCrorie, Chief Operations Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our passenger traffic figures for the first half of 2023 highlights our extensive efforts to support Abu Dhabi’s increasingly vibrant business, tourism, and aviation sectors. Sustained increases in passenger numbers and flights also highlight Abu Dhabi Airports’ growth plans, in parallel with exemplary operations, technological integrations, and ever-expanding partnership ecosystem. Our aim is to build on this momentum, reinforcing Abu Dhabi International Airport’s position as a preferred airport in the region, with focus on delivering service excellence to our guests every day.”

During H1 2023, the international airport handled 259,461 tonnes of air freight. Cargo is expected to gain momentum at Abu Dhabi International Airport which is primed to emerge as a leading air cargo and logistics hub by forging new strategic partnerships. In April 2023, Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomed the inaugural flight of SF Express, signalling the global freight leader’s launch of regional operations from the capital of the UAE.

This year, Abu Dhabi Airports was recognised for its enduring commitment to providing world-class customer experience, winning the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’.

