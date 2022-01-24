The UAE is the first globally in 152 development and economic indicators, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“The UAE is first in the world when it comes to people’s confidence in its government. It is also the first in adapting to changes,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. “The UAE is always first,” he added.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

seban.scaria@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022