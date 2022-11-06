Cairo - Tetra Pak signed an agreement with Uniboard to cooperate with the objective to recycle used beverage cartons (UBC) in Egypt, with a total joint project value of over EUR 2.50 million.

This is an industry-first joint initiative with a paper mill in Egypt. The new state-of-the-art recycling plant has a projected capacity to recycle 8,000 tonnes of UBC per year and is planned to be operational in 2023. The ambition is to fulfill its capacity in the next 5 years, according to a recent press release.

Tetra Pak, a world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is bringing the latest technology for UBC recycling through its know-how and engagement with its global recycling solutions suppliers.

Based in Sadat City, Uniboard is Africa's largest paper board manufacturer. It produces over 150,000 tonnes of paper board annually which is used in various high-quality packaging products.

Wael Khoury, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Egypt Area, said: “Tetra Pak recycling goal is an integral part of our strategy to drive environmental excellence […] While we do not typically own or operate collection infrastructure or recycling plants, we make specific investments and contributions, provide technical expertise and share the experience gained globally with recycling partners around the world.”

Sherif El Moallem, CEO of Uniboard, stated: “This partnership is the first of its kind in North Africa and it reinforces Uniboard’s position as a leader in the international paper board market […] This joint project is further evidence of our commitment to environmental protection and is an important milestone in our ambitious plans towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

