Bahrain - Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications industry innovator in the kingdom, has announced its new six-month free rental offer of Fiber broadband for its new customers.

The new customers will get to enjoy unlimited data with download speeds of up to 1Gbps and upload speeds of up to 500Mbps. In addition, they will also enjoy free OSN streaming for one year and additional data on their mobile lines while subscribing to fiber.

It is open for those customers who switch their fiber lines from other networks and subscribe to selected Zain Fiber broadband plans, said a statement from Zain.

The same offer is available with the 5G Home broadband plans; customers switching their 5G line will enjoy six months of free rental, high-speed internet, unlimited data, free OSN streaming for one year, and up to two free additional sharing SIM and more, it added.

Zain Bahrain Director of Consumer Marketing & Sales Ammar Alketbi said: "We deploy cutting edge technology to deliver super-fast 5G and Fiber broadband across Bahrain so that our customers have the bandwidth they need for work, school, and entertainment applications."

"We are pleased to unveil our six-month free rental offer for customers switching over from other providers," stated Alketbi.

"Customers can make the switch without interruption or downtime and without needing to visit their existing operator or a Zain shop if they don’t wish to. The six months free rental plans are applicable for selected Fiber broadband plans starting at BD 5.5 per month for the first year," he added.

