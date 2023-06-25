Zain Bahrain, a leading telecom services operator, has announced the launch of its new Arabic eShop which will make it easier for its customers to understand in their own language the key features of the devices including the smartphones and gadgets before making a purchase.

The new Arabic eShop version is the first of its kind for a telecom company in the kingdom; it comes as part of the telco's digital transformation and commitment to bringing convenience to customers and meeting their latest evolving needs.

Zain Bahrain eShop now runs in English and Arabic, allowing customers to browse devices in their preferred language.

This new feature will make it easier for customers to choose suitable devices and get all the information and details they need to make their shopping experience with Zain Bahrain seamless and enjoyable.

Through the eShop, customers can browse more than 500 devices, zoom in and inspect them up close with a self-optimizing 3D interactive shopping service to help users to visualize the devices.

Also, new products are regularly added with exclusive online offers and free delivery to ensure customers get the best value possible, it added.

Zain Bahrain Chief Consumer Marketing & Sales Officer Ammar Al Ketbi said: "We are excited to launch our Arabic eShop, designed to support our customers when browsing and purchasing the latest plans and devices. Customers can now shop online in their preferred language, making the process faster, easier, and more convenient."

"At Zain Bahrain, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience, and we believe that offering an Arabic version of our eShop is an important step in achieving this goal," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).